Saturday, July 08, 2023
Man booked for exposing himself, harassing Karachi woman

Web Desk
12:33 AM | July 08, 2023
Police registered a case against an unidentified motorcyclist over charges of insulting the modesty of a woman and assaulting her publicly in Karachi.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. Police registered a case on behalf of the state since the victim could not be traced.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera, wherein a man was seen parking his bike before removing his shorts and attempting to grab a passerby woman in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar area. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police obtained CCTV footage and other evidence to help identify the suspect. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the police to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprit.

