Mass protests in KP against desecration of Holy Quran

Peshawar - In response to the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, protests were organized by various groups in different cities of Pakistan, including Peshawar, Mardan, and Ghalanai. The Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) led a demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club, where journalists from print and electronic media gathered to express their outrage. Banners and placards were displayed with slogans condemning the Swedish government for patronizing the act and hurting the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

KhUJ President Nasir Hussain strongly condemned the desecration and criticized the Swedish government for its silence and support of the act. He demanded the expulsion of the Swedish Ambassador to Pakistan, emphasizing that the desecration of the Holy Quran is unacceptable under any circumstances. Secretary KhUJ Imran Yousafzai called for a social boycott and the severing of diplomatic ties with Sweden.

Protests were not limited to the KhUJ, as other political and religious parties also joined in expressing their anger. Activists from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulama- e-Islam (JUI-Fazl), Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP), and Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) organized separate rallies. They demanded the government sever diplomatic relations with Sweden and take strong action against the desecration. The rallies converged at the Peshawar Press Club, uniting their voices against the Swedish government’s repeated offences.

MARDAN: Similar protests took place in Mardan, where Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and PTI organized rallies denouncing the desecration. Participants carried placards and banners condemning the Swedish government’s support of individuals promoting anti- Islamic sentiments. They called for the deportation of the Swedish ambassador and the recall of the Pakistani ambassador from Sweden.

MOHMAND: In Ghalanai, the court staff held a protest rally, joined by the All Pakistan Clerks’ Association (APCA). They strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran and demanded that the government sever diplomatic relations with Sweden. The APCA called upon the Muslim Ummah, including Pakistan and OIC countries, to expel the Swedish ambassador and boycott Swedish products.

Throughout these demonstrations, the protesters emphasized that the desecration of the Holy Quran has deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.