Modern Agriculture

The Land Information and Management System (LIMS) Center of Excellence stands to revolutionise the agriculture sector by realigning development with real-time information about land, crops, weather and water resources. The ultimate objective is to utilise the 9 million hectares of uncultivated waste land, boost agricultural activities, and attract foreign investment so that modern farming techniques can be employed. A brainchild of the Adjutant General Branch, GHQ, this project enables the army to reform the sector which, despite contributing 23% to our GDP and providing employment to 37% of our labour force, is rather neglected.

In recent years, the agricultural sector has been underperforming; cultivated land continues to decrease, imports have crossed $10 billion, and over 35% of the population has been rendered food insecure because we are simply not producing enough. Our national wheat production barely amounts to 26 million tons while our demand has surpassed 31 million. In the last ten years, one of our major exports—i.e. cotton—witnessed a fall in production amounting to 40%. These are extremely concerning figures that signal towards a larger problem. Pakistan is an agro-economy but still, it seems as though our national production and crop exports do not reflect this even in the slightest.

With the introduction of LIMS, there is hope that the sector will be restructured in a manner that paves the way for modern farming techniques and more efficient use of available land. According to details released, the project is set to support economic activities that are expected to surpass Rs.2 trillion and attract investment worth $3 billion. In fact, we have already made some headway in this regard; Saudi Arabia has made half a billion dollars’ investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which will be used for introducing modern farming technologies. This would entail digitising land, creating new irrigation systems, using high-yield seeds and changing farming techniques by empowering farmers with updated knowledge and equipment.

Besides this, LIMS is also focused on creating a structure for gathering real-time data collection through which analysis and reporting is made easier. This means that most farmers and higher authorities can make informed decisions, identify upcoming challenges and intervene accordingly. This will not only ensure that production increases manifold, thereby enabling Pakistan to resolve its food crisis, but will allow the government to finally capitalise upon exports. There is immense promise in this initiative, so long as all stakeholders play their part and sincerely embark upon improving the agricultural sector.