Nation remembers Abdul Sattar Edhi on 7th death anniversary

Today marks the seventh death anniversary of renowned philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi. He is being remembered across the country for his compassion, love, and mercy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other politicians paid tribute to Edhi’s services to mankind.

Edhi, who built a network of humanitarian centers across the country to provide life-saving services to the people, died on July 8, 2016 at the age of 89.

He was born to a family of Muslim traders in Gujarat in British India and migrated to Pakistan after its creation in 1947. He began his humanitarian work soon after migration.

The state’s failure to help his struggling family care for his mother — paralysed and suffering from mental health issues — was his painful and decisive turning point which spurred him onto philanthropy.

In the sticky streets in the heart of Karachi, Edhi, full of idealism and hope, opened his first clinic in 1951.

The philanthropist’s charitable journey commenced with a humble dispensary in Karachi, which gradually evolved into the Edhi Foundation - an unprecedented organisation providing a wide range of social services, including medical care, rehabilitation centres, orphanages, morgues, and burial services.

Edhi’s vision knew no bounds, and he made it his life’s work to offer aid to anyone in need, regardless of their race, religion, or social status.

The foundation’s services expanded across Pakistan, and Edhi’s unwavering dedication inspired others to join his cause.

Throughout his life, Edhi faced numerous challenges and hardships. However, his unwavering determination and unyielding spirit propelled him forward.

His work and commitment were recognised globally, earning him countless awards and accolades, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service, the Lenin Peace Prize, and the Gandhi Peace Award, to name just a few.

Abdul Sattar Edhi’s impact extended far beyond the borders of Pakistan.