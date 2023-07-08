Saturday, July 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

NATO to grapple with Ukraine membership push at summit

Agencies
July 08, 2023
International

Brussels- NATO leaders at a summit next week will underscore a vow that Ukraine will join the alliance in the future, its chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday, as Kyiv seeks faster progress. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to attend the two-day gathering in Lithuania to make the case that his country should join when Russia’s war ends. “I expect allied leaders will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and unite on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal,” Stoltenberg said. NATO’s 31 members are still haggling over the final wording for a statement on how to address Ukraine’s membership. Eastern European countries back Kyiv’s calls to be granted a pathway into NATO for when the conflict ends.  But key powers the United States and Germany are reluctant to go beyond a 2008 promise that Ukraine would join one day, without setting a clear timeframe.  “The exact wording will be made public when we have agreed,” Stoltenberg said.

Dominant Sri Lanka thump West Indies in CWC Qualifier

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023