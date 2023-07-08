No change in KE’s loadshedding schedule in Lyari

KARACHI -There has been no change in K-Electric’s loadshedding schedule in Lyari, announced the power utility in a press statement. The schedule is also available on K-Electric’s website. Commenting on the suspension of the power supply in some areas of Lyari, the spokesperson for K-Electric said that since March, there had been no change in the loadshedding schedule in Lyari. Loadshedding, the spokesperson said, depends on power theft and payment of dues in the area. Collective outstanding bills in the areas of Dhobi Ghat, Nawah Lane, ChakiWara, Gul Muhammad Lane, Singo Lane, Shah WaliUllah Road and Ghousia Road amount to more than Rs10 billion. “Many facilitation camps and bill payment schemes were organised by KE to encourage customers to pay their bills. It is difficult for the power utility to provide free electricity,” the press statement added. The K-Electric stressed that timely payment of bills leads to the reduction or elimination of loadshedding. Thus, citizens are requested to pay bills on time and cooperate with the power utility’s efforts to curb electricity theft so that the power supply could be improved.