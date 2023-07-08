Saturday, July 08, 2023
Over 100 cattle heads killed in Tharparkar lightning strikes

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 08, 2023
Regional, Karachi

THARPARKAR-More than 100 cattle heads were killed after being struck by lightning during rains in different areas of Tharparkar, it came to light on Friday. According to the Meteorological Department, it rained with thunderstorm in Mithi, Islam Kot, Nangarparkar and other areas of Tharparkar.

It rained 55mm in Islam Kot. The low-lying areas were flooded with rainwater while the administration was nowhere to be seen.

More than 100 cattle heads were also killed after being struck by lightning at various places during rains. The Meteorological Department has forecast more heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

