Pakistan hopes for sustainable peace in Afghanistan: KP minister

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Adnan Jalil, has emphasized the cordial relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan, based on religious and cultural similarities, border connectivity, and geographical proximity.

He stated that the people of both countries share brotherly sentiments, and Pakistan hopes for sustainable peace in Afghanistan, which is crucial for the stability of the entire region. The provincial minister acknowledged the vast potential for deepening bilateral trade and economic ties, which necessitates facilitating the business and investor communities of both countries.

These views were expressed during a meeting with the Afghan diplomatic delegation, led by Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah, at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) office in Peshawar on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Director of Business Development KPBOIT Bilal Sarwar, Coordinator of FPCCI Sartaj Ahmed Khan, Economic Advisor to the Industries Department Abdul Rehman, and other officials accompanying the provincial minister.

The provincial minister discussed matters of mutual interest with the Afghan diplomats, with a focus on expanding trade and business activities between the two countries, increasing the volume of Pak-Afghan trade, and capitalizing on cross-border investment opportunities.

The minister extended an invitation to Afghan authorities, traders, and the business community to visit Pakistan and participate in the upcoming Pak Afghan Expo, scheduled to be held in Peshawar in September. Furthermore, the minister accepted the offer from Afghan officials to participate in the Afghan Business Conference, to be held in Afghanistan shortly, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa investors and relevant officials.

During the meeting, border trade was also discussed, with the minister highlighting its significance as a major driver of trade development between the two countries. He emphasized that Afghanistan, as a trade corridor, should provide facilities for peaceful access to Central Asian countries for Pakistani businessmen, facilitating cross-border trade and business activities in a conducive environment.

The minister assured the Afghan diplomatic delegation that efforts would be made to provide all necessary facilities to Afghan investors and businesses in the province, along with resolving any issues they may face. He also highlighted the positive impact of regional trade connections on the development and economic prosperity of the entire region.

On this occasion, the Afghan Consul General expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s continuous support and assistance to Afghanistan, citing the hospitality extended to millions of refugees over the decades as a testament to their brotherhood and support.