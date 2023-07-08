Pakistan Ulema Council urges global action against Quran desecration in Sweden

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Ulema Council, in a strong response to the recent incident of burning the Holy Quran in Sweden, observed Quran Sanctity Day on Friday, calling for swift international action against blasphemous act.

The Council’s Chairman and Prime Minister’s Special Rep­resentative on Interfaith Har­mony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, condemned the des­ecration and emphasized that disrespecting any religious site, sacred book, or prophet should not be considered freedom of expression.

He highlighted the core be­liefs of Islam, stating, “For us, the Oneness of Allah Almighty, the finality of the prophethood of Muhammad (PBUH), the greatness and truthfulness of the Holy Quran, and the sanc­tity of Haramain Al-Sharifeen and Al-Aqsa are like the red line.” He further emphasized that the desecration of the Holy Quran and the honor of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him could not be justified as freedom of speech.

The Pakistan Ulema Council unequivocally expressed that the desecration of holy books, prophets, and heavenly scrip­tures was unacceptable to Muslims worldwide.

They called upon the inter­national community to take prompt and effective mea­sures to address such acts, which deeply hurt the senti­ments of Muslims and violate the principles of religious tol­erance and respect. They said Quran Sanctity Day served as a reminder of the impor­tance of respecting religious symbols and values, fostering understanding among differ­ent faith communities, and upholding freedom of religion while promoting harmony and peaceful coexistence.