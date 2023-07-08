Pakistan wants to expand bilateral ties with Switzerland: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday termed the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and Switzerland over disasters management, vital step which would promote cooperation between the two countries to harness technology and expertise in future and tackle the natural catastrophe jointly.

Addressing the MoU signing ceremony, the prime minister said that they looked forward for the Swiss cooperation in terms of getting advanced warning system and other gadgets to secure Pakistan as much as possible from natural disasters.

He reiterated that Pakistan was facing the impacts of global climate change, despite the fact that the country had very little carbon emissions.

The prime minister also expressed that Pakistan wanted to further expand bilateral ties with Switzerland in diverse fields including the tourism sector as country was blessed with natural beauty.

Appreciating the Swiss foreign minister’s remarks over the peace in region, the prime minister said that it was important to maintain peace in this part of the world and Switzerland could play a role of catalyst to promote peace in the region. He said that Pakistan liked to promote progress and prosperity in the region.

“We want to eradicate unemployment, poverty, enhance education, promote IT industry, women empowerment and agriculture for the well-being of the people,” he said. The other side, he said, should also realize it.

“Pakistan does not want tension in the region nor it will like to waste its resources, we must commit our resources to the development of the country,” he stressed.

The prime minister reiterated that there could be no lasting peace in this part of the world till their issues including Kashmir were resolved.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis said that signing of the MoU between the two countries was vital for collaboration against climate change.

He said Pakistan was rich in cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes, but it had become prone to natural disasters, resulting in last year’s floods, displacement of people with wide destruction.

The Swiss minister said these disasters required an urgent need for international cooperation to mitigate the risks associated with the natural catastrophes. Extending his government’s cooperation in this regard, he reaffirmed to further strengthen the bilateral ties and to pool their resources in this field.

He further highlighted the joint efforts between the two countries during the years 2010 and 2022 when the devastating floods struck Pakistan, adding the Swiss government swiftly provided emergency aid and supported the affected people.

The foreign minister further said that they were ready to embark on the new challenges in the field of disaster management which went beyond the borders and stressed that these required global unity and collateral efforts.

Earlier, the prime minister and the visiting Swiss foreign minister witnessed the signing of MoU between the two countries to cooperate in the field of natural disasters. Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, ministers, NDMA chairman and relevant authorities were present on the occasion.

The document between the two countries will also prove as a milestone in bringing the National Disaster Management at par with the international standards under the vision of the prime minister.

It will also help promote cooperation between Pakistan and Switzerland in forecasting the natural disasters, their impacts, swift response and rehabilitation measures.