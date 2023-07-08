Pakistani musclemen win gold, bronze medals in South Asian Bodybuilding

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Shahzad Qureshi won the gold medal and Ibrahim Khan and Shahidullah bagged bronze medals in the South Asian Bodybuilding Championship held in Male, Maldives. Shahzad Qureshi emerged as the victor, clinching the gold medal in the fiercely competitive 80 kg category, triumphing over formidable Indian competitors. As the Pakistani National Anthem played and the Green Flag soared high, Shehzad’s well-deserved victory resonated with pride across the Maldives. Notably, this isn’t Shahzad’s first taste of success, as he had previously secured a gold medal in another event. Joining the ranks of accomplished Pakistani bodybuilders, Ibrahim Khan earned recognition by claiming the bronze medal in the junior category’s 75 kg division. Additionally, Shahidullah of Pakistan also secured a bronze medal in the 75 kg category. The Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Secretary, Sohail Anwar, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all three athletes for their exceptional performances. The event witnessed the presence of the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Maldives and the Sports Minister of Maldives, further emphasizing the significance of this achievement. The support and encouragement provided by these dignitaries added to the atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie.