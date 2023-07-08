Saturday, July 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
July 08, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

The European Union has decades of 

experience in overcoming crises and has always emerged stronger after.

–Jean-Claude Juncker

After the end of WW2, European countries wanted to have closer economic, social and political ties so that they could achieve growth, achieve military security and promote a lasting reconciliation between France and Germany. By 1952, Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands and West Germany signed the Treaty of Paris and founded the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC). The UK was also invited by the Atlee administration declined the invite due to a variety of reasons like key ministers being ill, a desire to maintain economic independence and the failure to grasp the community’s future significance. The agreement allowed for free-trade between the countries through institutions like the Council of Ministers, Common Assembly and a Court of Justice. Other international treaties and revisions followed but this set up the groundwork for the creation of the EU.

Dominant Sri Lanka thump West Indies in CWC Qualifier

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023