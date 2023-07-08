The European Union has decades of

experience in overcoming crises and has always emerged stronger after.

–Jean-Claude Juncker

After the end of WW2, European countries wanted to have closer economic, social and political ties so that they could achieve growth, achieve military security and promote a lasting reconciliation between France and Germany. By 1952, Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands and West Germany signed the Treaty of Paris and founded the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC). The UK was also invited by the Atlee administration declined the invite due to a variety of reasons like key ministers being ill, a desire to maintain economic independence and the failure to grasp the community’s future significance. The agreement allowed for free-trade between the countries through institutions like the Council of Ministers, Common Assembly and a Court of Justice. Other international treaties and revisions followed but this set up the groundwork for the creation of the EU.