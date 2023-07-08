Saturday, July 08, 2023
PEC announces July 13 as last date for correction, votes registration

Our Staff Reporter
July 08, 2023
QUETTA  -  Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Balochistan Sharifullah on Friday issued intimation that only seven days are left behind for regis­tration and validation of votes. “Only seven days are left for registration and validation of vote after July 13, 2023, registration and validation process will be stopped,” he informed through handout issued here on Fri­day. The election commissioner said, “Public vote is not only their voice but also use of their power, thus register power and use it during elections.” He asked the voters to send ID card numbers to Election Commission in a message to 8300 after which instant information will be received regard­ing the status of the voter. “If the data is not correct or the vote is not regis­tered, immediately approach the con­cerned district election commission­er’s office and register your vote or correct the vote data,” he maintained

Our Staff Reporter

