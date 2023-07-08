Punjab police arrest six absconders from UAE

The Punjab police claim to have arrested six proclaimed offenders who had fled to the United Arab Emirates.

The arrests have been made with the help of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Interpol.

The suspects were wanted in several cases of murder and robbery. They were identified as Touqeer Butt, Malik Bostan Hassan, Saim Zaib, Waqar Azeem and Naseem Abbas. Proclaimed offender Yasir Qamar Shahzad was wanted in a dacoity case.

Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar felicitated the police teams which arrested the proclaimed offenders. He said police this year arrested more than 90 proclaimed offenders who were absconding or trying to escape abroad after committing serious crimes.

He further said the proclaimed offenders were arrested and brought back to Pakistan with the help of the FIA and Interpol.

The IGP directed the RPOs and DPOs to continue the crackdown to arrest the proclaimed offenders.