Railway official apprised about KP businessmen’s problems

Peshawar - Chairman Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi of the Standing Committee of the Sarhad Chamber on Railways and Dry Port has informed the newly appointed Divisional Superintendent of Peshawar Railways, Athar Riaz, about the issues faced by the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the improper functioning of the recently constructed Azakhel Dry Port.

According to a press statement, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, who also serves as the Director of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), met with DS Railways Peshawar to congratulate him on his appointment.

During the meeting, Zia-ul-Haq informed DS Railways that during the inauguration of the Azakhel Dry Port, the business community was promised the implementation of a One Window operation at the facility and the launch of an export cargo train for transporting goods between Karachi and Peshawar.

However, despite several years passing since then, the cargo train, which would have offered numerous benefits to businesses involved in import and export, as well as the transportation of transit goods from Karachi to Peshawar, has not been launched, as stated by Mr Zia. He further mentioned that for the past twenty years, export cargo has been unavailable from Peshawar Dry Port, and all export goods are transported by trucks from Peshawar to Karachi.

Mr Zia emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa possesses abundant natural resources such as gems, marble, and granite, as well as other items like handicrafts, carpets, honey, and matchsticks. Instead of using trucks, all these items should have been transported from Peshawar to Karachi for export purposes through cargo trains from Azakhel Dry Port, which is currently almost non-functional. This situation has left more than 250 custom clearing agents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa without work or means to support their families.

The PAJCCI director further expressed that the launch of cargo trains would enable Pakistan Railways to generate significant funds through transportation charges for import and export goods across the country. Unfortunately, due to the inoperability of cargo trains and the high transportation charges imposed by trucks, a considerable portion of the Afghan Transit trade business has shifted to the Bandar Abbas seaport in Iran.