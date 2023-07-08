Rains-related death toll reaches 50

LAHORE - As torrential monsoon rains grip Pakistan, at least 50 persons including eight children have died in various rain-related incidents, officials said Friday.
"Fifty deaths have been reported in different rain-related incidents all over Pakistan since the start of the monsoon,” a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) official told the media, adding that 87 people were injured during this period. The majority of the deaths were in eastern Punjab, and were mainly due to electrocution and building collapses, official data showed.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the bodies of eight children were recovered from a landslide in the Shangla district on Thursday, according to the emergency service Rescue 1122’s spokesman.
He said that rescuers were still searching for other children trapped in the debris.
Officials said that Lahore has received record-breaking rainfall on Wednesday last, turning roads into canals and leaving almost 35% without electricity and water this week.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more heavy rainfall nationwide in the days ahead and warned of potential flooding in the catchment areas of Punjab’s major rivers.
The province’s disaster management authority said Friday it is working to relocate people living along the waterways.