Rains-related death toll reaches 50

Monitoring Desk
July 08, 2023
LAHORE  -  As torrential monsoon rains grip Paki­stan, at least 50 persons including eight children have died in various rain-re­lated incidents, officials said Friday.

"Fifty deaths have been reported in different rain-related incidents all over Pakistan since the start of the monsoon,” a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) official told the media, add­ing that 87 people were injured during this period. The majori­ty of the deaths were in eastern Punjab, and were mainly due to electrocution and building col­lapses, official data showed.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the bodies of eight children were re­covered from a landslide in the Shangla district on Thursday, ac­cording to the emergency ser­vice Rescue 1122’s spokesman.

He said that rescuers were still searching for other children trapped in the debris.

Officials said that Lahore has received record-breaking rain­fall on Wednesday last, turning roads into canals and leaving al­most 35% without electricity and water this week.

The Pakistan Meteorologi­cal Department (PMD) has pre­dicted more heavy rainfall na­tionwide in the days ahead and warned of potential flooding in the catchment areas of Punjab’s major rivers.

The province’s disaster man­agement authority said Friday it is working to relocate people liv­ing along the waterways.

