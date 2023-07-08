Rallies condemn desecration of Quran in Sweden

Rawalpindi-A series of rallies were organised across the district by the political and religious parties, traders, journalists and members of civil society on Friday condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The participants of rallies were holding banners and placards mentioning slogans against Sweden and in favour of Islam.

Police made tight security arrangements for protection of participants of rallies.

A rally was taken out by Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) under the leadership of Ameer Punjab Pir Syed Inayyat Ul Haq Shah Sultanpuri in the city to protest the desecration of Holy Quran by an Iraqi national in Sweden.

The Tahafuz-e-Quran rally that started from Liaquat Bagh and reached at Faizabad was attended by District Ameer Haji Muhammad Ramazan Chishti, Naib Ameer Haji Muhammad Ali Jamal, Qari Shafi Muhammad Qadri, Sahibzada Abdul Rehman Sialvi, Syed Muhammad Adeel Shah and many others.

“Down with Sweden”, “Punish the accused involved in desecration of Quran”, and “Islam Zindabad” were the slogans mentioned on placards held by the participants.

Addressing the protestors, Ameer TLP Punjab Pir Syed Inayyat Ul Haq Shah Sultanpuri vehemently condemned the incident saying a terrorist committed henious crime and he should be punished by the Swedish government. He said that the incident hurt sentiments of Muslim Ummah across the globe. He said that we wanted to convey Europe that the Muslims are alive to protect the sanctity of Quran. The other speakers also registered their strong protest against the occurrence of incident in Sweden and demanded the government to boycott the Swedish products besides expelling the Ambassador from Pakistan.

“We the Muslims will never ever tolerate any attempt of Swedish terrorist of blasphemy or desecration of Quran,” they said.

Likewise, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek also organized a big rally on Murree Road to protest the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

The rally started from GPO Chowk Saddar and culminated at Rawalpindi Press Club was attended by Provincial General Secretary North Punjab Allama Tahir Iqbal Chishti, Allama Pir Ghulam Murtaza Shakir, Pir Mushtaq Ahmed Jalali, Mufti Irshad Qadri, Allama Shabbir Jalali and many others.

“Showing disrespect to Holy Quran is not the sign of freedom of expression,” said Allama Tahir Iqbal Chishti. He said that this act of Iraqi national in Sweden hurt sentiments of millions of Muslims in the world. “The leaders of Muslim Ummah and specifically Pakistan have to take action against the Swedish terrorist to stop occurrence of such incidents in future,” he added.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab Dr Tariq Saleem also led a rally to condemn the desecration of Quran in Sweden.

“The infidels are involved in satanic acts,” he said adding that the international commity should play their vital role for promotion of peace and tranquility.

“The Islamic teachings and sanctity of Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (SAW) are the red line for Muslims and who so ever crosses this, will be dealt with iron hands,” he said.

District Bar Association also carried out a rally to denounce the Sweden incident. Those prominent in rally included LHCBA President Tanvir Iqbal Khan, General Secretary Raja Shaukat Satti, Vice President DBA Shahid Hameed Bhatti and others.

Faisal Khan Niazi Advocate said that a man had desecrated the Holy Quran in Sweden’s capital Stockholm, resulting in strong condemnation from several Muslim states.

He said that the Muslim Ummah is united and will not allow infidels to hurt sentiments of Muslim.

Potohar Young Journalists Association Rawalpindi, under the leadership of President Babar Aurangzeb, registered a unique protest to condemn the desecration of Quran in Sweden. The association members recited Holy Quran and also distributed the Qurans among people.

Malik Aamir Fida Paracha, the spokesman to PPP Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the love with Quran is the essential part of our faith and religion. He said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the founder of PPP, had included the point in manifesto of party that Islam is our religion.

“Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has raised his voice against Islam phobia on all the forums including General Assembly of United Nations,” he said.