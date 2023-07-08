Rallies in Sindh condemn Holy Quran’s desecration in Sweden

BADIN-While addressing the different protest demonstrations held in different towns and cities of Badin district organized by Jamaat-e-Islami against the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Sayed Ali Mardan Shah Geelani, Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, District Badin on Friday has said that anti-Islam incidents are shameful and a grave conspiracy to destroy world peace. He said that international community must take solid measures against such heinous conspiracies.

According to the details, protest demonstrations were held by Jamaat-e-Islami Badin district in different towns and cities of Badin district against desecration of holy Quran in across the district. In Badin city, a protest demonstration was held from Masjid Aqsa Khoski Road to Badin Press Club which was participated by large number of political, social, business, religious figures and citizens participated in the protest demonstration. Addressing the participants of protest demonstration, Sayed Ali Mardan Shah Geelani, Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, District Badin and other have said that the incidents of Islamic hostility are shameful and a grave conspiracy to destroy world peace. The international community should come forward and take solid measures against such heinous conspiracies, they appealed. They said that the desecration of the Holy Quran on the day of Eid in Sweden is very heartbreaking and condemnable. On which the hearts of all Muslims are crying tears of blood, the Swedish Government should take immediate concrete and solid steps to stop such incidents of desecration of the holy Quran. Adding they said that we strongly request the rulers of Pakistan to show their religious honor and highlight this issue at the global level and discuss its seriousness with the Swedish government.The enemies of peace want to destroy the peace of the world by doing insolent actions to fulfill their nefarious ambitions, they added. Adding that if the international community doesn’t open its eyes, the brazen actions like desecration of Holy Quran can destroy the peace of the world. Islam is a religion of peace and security and Islamic teachings not only teach respect for all religions but also protect the rights of all religions, they said. They termed such incidents of anti-Islam as shameful and a grave conspiracy to destroy world peace.

On the occasion, Allah Bachayo Halipoto, Syed Dawood Shah, Ali Gul Mansoori, Fateh Khan Khosa and others also addressed to the participants of protest demonstration. Massive protests held against desecration of Holy Quran in different cities of Sindh in which people strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran and demanded to award severe punishment to all who were involved in the incident.

In Hyderabad, different religious, political and social organizations including Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, Pakistan Wapda employees Pegham Union (Reistered), High Court Bar Association took out a rally to register their protest against the tragic act of desecration. In Mirpurkhas, BTC Church administration also organized protest rally and protest demonstration in the premises of Church here Friday. The speakers from the BTC Church local administration said that anyone who believed in the holy books cannot condone such abominable acts of desecration of the holy scriptures of any faith. Freedom of expression should never be used to demean others, they said. The Christian community of Mirpurkhas condemns such actions and wants to assure our Muslim brothers that we realize their suffering and stand with them in solidarity, they added.

In Badin, Jamait Islami also took out a massive rally against the desecration of the Holy Quran and demanded of Sweden Government to halt such type of incidents which had tormented the religious sentiments of Muslims across the world.

Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran observed across Northern Sindh

Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran was observed across northern Sindh on Friday to lodge a protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

After Friday’s Prayer, peaceful protest demonstrations were held in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Jacobabad, Nosheroferoz and other districts of the northern province. People belonging to different walks of life took part in the protests to express their resentment over the desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden.

Protestors appreciated the Prime Minister’s decision to observing Yaum-e-Taqddees-e-Quran and urged people to register their protest at every forum.

They said the entire Muslim Ummah should forge unity and raise joint voices to stop the recurrence of such profane acts adding that Islam preached peace, love, tolerance, and tranquility, he said, adding that followers of Islam did not disrespect any other religion or other holy books.