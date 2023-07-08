Resolution of journalists’ problems topmost priority: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the government fully believed in freedom of the press and addressing the problems of journalists was the topmost priority of the government. This she said during a meeting with a delegation of journalists led by Abbottabad Press Club President Raja Haroon and Secretary General Raja Munir. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi was also present during the meeting. The Ministry of Information, she said would continue to play its key role to equip the press clubs across the country with modern requirements.