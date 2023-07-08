Saturday, July 08, 2023
Resolution of journalists’ problems topmost priority: Marriyum

July 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Minister for Information and Broad­casting Marriyum Aurang­zeb said on Friday that the government fully believed in freedom of the press and addressing the problems of journalists was the top­most priority of the govern­ment. This she said during a meeting with a delegation of journalists led by Abbot­tabad Press Club President Raja Haroon and Secretary General Raja Munir. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Ab­basi was also present during the meeting. The Ministry of Information, she said would continue to play its key role to equip the press clubs across the country with modern requirements.

