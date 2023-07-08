Saturday, July 08, 2023
Retired police tracking dogs handed over to their new owners

Our Staff Reporter
July 08, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Police Dogs Breeding Center and Training School, Bedian, held an adoption ceremony for retired police sniffer dogs by citizens. In which the retired police tracking dogs were handed over to their new owners under the MoU between the Punjab Police and an organization working for animal rights. IG Pun­jab Dr. Usman Anwar attended the ceremony as a special guest. Ad­ditional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, SSP Admin Muntazir Mehdi, ASP Syeda Shehr Bano also attended the event. On this occasion, Chief Supervisor Spe­cial Branch Dr. Muhammad Us­man Asghar, private organization JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter Miss Zofishan and handlers and trainers of service dogs of Punjab Police were also present. At the ceremony, the Saleem Khan fam­ily adopted dogs Sandy and Rita, while Dr. Mirab adopted a sniffer dog named Tiger. Dr. Usman Anwar had ordered to give retired Punjab Police sniffer dogs to people instead of euthanizing them (giving them a peaceful death) under the British-era law. Speaking on the occasion, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that after the Pakistan Army, the Punjab Police Special Branch has the facility to train sniffer dogs and these dogs play an instrumental role during important security programs of the Punjab Police and search for explo­sives and drugs.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

