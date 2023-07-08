Russia requests UN Security Council meeting over Nord Stream pipelines explosions

Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting to discuss last year’s explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Black Sea, a senior Russian diplomat said on Saturday.

Dmitry Polyansky, the first deputy of the Russian envoy to the UN Security Council, said on Telegram that Russia has asked the UK to invite Denmark, Germany and Sweden to report on their investigations into the explosions that took place on their territories.

Last September, underwater explosions targeted the Nord Stream 1 and the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which delivered Russian natural gas to Germany and the European region through the Baltic Sea.

Moscow accuses the West, particularly the US, of being directly involved in the blasts. It called for a UN-led international investigation into the likely sabotage, but the request was rejected.

US media reports have suggested that Washington was aware of a Ukrainian plot to blow up the gas pipelines, but Kyiv has denied any involvement.