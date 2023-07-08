Scholarship cheques awarded among SU students

HYDERABAD -A total of 65 male and female students of the Institute of Art and Design University of Sindh Jamshoro have received scholarship cheques amounting to Rs 4.506 million under National Endowment Scholarship for Talented Students. Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro distributed cheques among the selected male and female students at a ceremony held on Friday, the university spokesman informed and added that the scholarship amount had been granted by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.