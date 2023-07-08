Seminar on education held in Wana

Wana - A seminar was held in Lower South Waziristan district with the aim of raising awareness among locals about the importance of education.

The seminar was organised by Khaisora Youth Organisation at Government High School, Khaisora.

Speakers at the event emphasised on the importance of education in Islam and current era. They said education is essential for personal grooming and social cohesion.

Security forces officials also attended the seminar and said that all-out efforts were being made to resolve the issue of attendance of teachers at schools.

They said that soon IT centres would be established in Tiarza to enable youth to start online earning through digital jobs. They said an academy would be set up at Government High School Khaisora for the tuition of local students.