Saturday, July 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Servis Long March announces expansion plans

Servis Long March announces expansion plans
PR
July 08, 2023
Business

LAHORE-Servis Long March Chairman Li Qinqwen and CEO Omar Saeed has called on PM Shehbaz Sharif at the PM office. Servis Long March plans to increase its investment in the Pakistan JV company to $200m. The company plans to move towards $100m annual exports and become the largest engineering goods exporter from Pakistan. PM thanked the Chinese investors for their confidence in Pakistan, and assured them of complete support from all departments. The meeting was attended by SAPM Tariq Pasha, Secretary Commerce, Secretary Investment and Secretary Industries.

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023