Servis Long March announces expansion plans

LAHORE-Servis Long March Chairman Li Qinqwen and CEO Omar Saeed has called on PM Shehbaz Sharif at the PM office. Servis Long March plans to increase its investment in the Pakistan JV company to $200m. The company plans to move towards $100m annual exports and become the largest engineering goods exporter from Pakistan. PM thanked the Chinese investors for their confidence in Pakistan, and assured them of complete support from all departments. The meeting was attended by SAPM Tariq Pasha, Secretary Commerce, Secretary Investment and Secretary Industries.