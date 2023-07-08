Shaukat Khanum Online Qurbani Service benefitted 93,000 families on Eid

LAHORE-Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) has been offering Online Qurbani Service for the past decade. Recently, an increasing trend is witnessed where more people from around the world are choosing this service as an economical and reliable option. The Shaukat Khanum Online Qurbani Service provides an opportunity to multiply the impact of Qurbani by sharing the joy of Eid-ul-Azha with underprivileged communities in Pakistan while supporting the fight against cancer. This year, owing to the continuing trust of people, nearly 562,000 kg meat was distributed to around 93,000 families, which is a notable increase from last year.

The Qurbani process begins with the selection of healthy sacrificial animals. Contracted facilities ensure that the slaughtering services are rendered in accordance with Islamic injunctions and within the stipulated time of performing Qurbani for Muslims residing in Pakistan and abroad. Meat from the Qurbani is distributed amongst deserving communities across Pakistan, while all proceeds from the sale of animal hides are utilised to support the treatment of needy cancer patients at SKMCH&RC. The hospital management is grateful to the people of Pakistan for their trust in the Shaukat Khanum Online Qurbani service and for their support that makes SKMCH&RC a ray of hope for thousands of cancer patients. Each year, more than 75% of all patients seen at the SKMCH&RC, Lahore and Peshawar, receive world-class cancer treatment, free of charge.