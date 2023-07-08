Shortage of climate resources holding Pakistan back: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan faces dual challenges of limited accessibility to climate finance and a lack of technical capacity, impeding its progress in achieving crucial climate adaptation and mitigation goals.

“Climate Finance is uncharted territory for many developing countries due to a significant knowledge and capacity gap on this critical issue,” said Senator Sherry Rehman, Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination.

The minister was delivering key note address at the launch event of the Climate Finance Accelerator (CFA) organised by the UK government, where she emphasised the significant role that programmes like CFA can play in knowledge creating, building capacity and new pathways within both the public and private sectors. She underlined the challenge of prioritising climate change in both sectors and highlighted the potential of such initiatives to elevate the government’s narrative on climate finance. By creating awareness and aligning public interests with government objectives, these programmes can effectively enhance the discourse on climate finance.

Sherry Rehman highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to exploring carbon markets as part of its efforts under the Paris Agreement. She mentioned that the country is in the process of developing an interim framework for a voluntary carbon market and we have officially signed collaboration with Verra, a global standard-setting body, to share knowledge and educate stakeholders on carbon markets and the certification process for generating carbon credits.

She spoke about the Delta Blue Carbon Project by the Sindh government as a flagship in voluntary carbon markets, which is the world’s largest blue carbon project, with a 60-year lifespan and aim of restoring 350,000 hectares of land in the districts of Thatta and Sujawal in Sindh. She said that restoration of the mangrove forests has the potential to increase Pakistan’s mitigation capacity by reduction in emissions worth 27 million tons of CO2e over the life cycle of the project. Most of the resources from that carbon trade will go into regenerating mangroves, and enhancing water conservation projects, as well as for building climate-smart agriculture opportunities for small farmers.

The minister highlighted that Pakistan is an extremely climate-stressed country and drew attention to the increasing frequency of extreme weather events in the country and stressed that these events are no longer isolated or random occurrences but are a direct result of climate change. She emphasised that climate inaction has disrupted nature’s ability to maintain its natural weather patterns, and it is crucial for society to take responsibility for creating an environment where nature can thrive and preserve its existing balance.

She continued, “We need promises made at COP27 to materialise, but clearly the financial challenges faced by the international public sector in meeting the massive funding requirements of the developing world, which have gone to trillions from billions, fall far short of the quantum of funding now needed. The world is not only missing its emissions reduction targets but is also failing to fulfil the promised funding pledges made by the global community. The Paris goal of limiting global warming to 1.5ºC is no longer alive and we are hurtling towards a 2.8ºC where countries like Pakistan will feel the burn first.”