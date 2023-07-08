SSP holds meeting to discuss security arrangements for Muharram  

SUKKUR - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghaar Malik on Friday held an important meeting at his Office to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming month of Muharram-ul-Haram. SSP said, “Foolproof security arrangements have been made, however, no person will be allowed to take the law into his hands, otherwise he will be dealt with strict action.” He said, “Arrangements have been made for the security of mourning processions, congregations, and religious gatherings.” “Police, Pakistan Rangers, and volunteers will also perform duties for law and order and fool-proof security.” “Strict checking instructions were also issued at sensitive places and entrances and exits of the district to conduct a comprehensive search of the participants in congregations and processions, however, lady searcher police constables and lady volunteers will carry out search duties for women,” he added. All SDPOs and SHOs of the district, in-charge of traffic, and in-charge 15 emergency police participated in the meeting and discussed the security plan on the occasion of Muharram- ul-Haram.