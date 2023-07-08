Saturday, July 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SSP holds meeting to discuss security arrangements for Muharram  

STAFF REPORT
July 08, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghaar Malik on Friday held an important meeting at his Office to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming month of Muharram-ul-Haram. SSP said, “Foolproof security arrangements have been made, however, no person will be allowed to take the law into his hands, otherwise he will be dealt with strict action.” He said, “Arrangements have been made for the security of mourning processions, congregations, and religious gatherings.” “Police, Pakistan Rangers, and volunteers will also perform duties for law and order and fool-proof security.” “Strict checking instructions were also issued at sensitive places and entrances and exits of the district to conduct a comprehensive search of the participants in congregations and processions, however, lady searcher police constables and lady volunteers will carry out search duties for women,” he added. All SDPOs and SHOs of the district, in-charge of traffic, and in-charge 15 emergency police participated in the meeting and discussed the security plan on the occasion of Muharram- ul-Haram.

Dominant Sri Lanka thump West Indies in CWC Qualifier

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023