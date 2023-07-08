Saturday, July 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sukkur Mayor directs SMC to alert for rescue operation  

STAFF REPORT
July 08, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday has directed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), to remain alert for a rescue-and-relief operation in case of any flood emergency during the monsoon season. Presiding over a meeting at his office here, he said that flood relief camps should be established immediately under the relief plan, adding that equal attention should be paid to all arrangements including security during Muharram.

Mayor Sukkur said that administration was fully committed to providing relief to citizens, adding that all the machinery available to the Municipal Corporation  should be made functional. I will  personally inspect possible breaching points in case of emergency, he instructed.

He further said that in the areas where de-watering sets were installed, generators should also be arranged, saying that adequate measures should be taken to protect citizens from accidents at the digging site of the sewerage project.

Dominant Sri Lanka thump West Indies in CWC Qualifier

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023