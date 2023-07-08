Saturday, July 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Swiss FM arrives in Islamabad on 3-day official visit

Swiss FM arrives in Islamabad on 3-day official visit
Web Desk
1:04 AM | July 08, 2023
National

Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis has arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.  

According to Foreign Office, he met Acting Foreign Secretary Dr. Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

A high-level delegation comprising members of Swiss Parliament and senior officials is also accompanying the Swiss Foreign Minister.

He will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman.      

The Swiss Foreign Minister will also visit the National Disaster Management Authority where the two sides will discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in disaster management.    

Tags:

Web Desk

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023