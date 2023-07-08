Saturday, July 08, 2023
Swiss FM arrivess in Islamabad on 3-day officials visit

Swiss FM arrivess in Islamabad on 3-day officials visit
News Desk
July 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ig­nazio Cassis has arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit to Pakistan. According to Foreign Office, he met Acting Foreign Secretary Dr Syrus Sajjad Qazi. A high level delegation comprising members of Swiss Parliament and senior officials is also accompanying the Swiss Foreign Min­ister. He will call on Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif, and Minis­ter for Climate Change Sherry Rehman. The Swiss Foreign Minister will also visit the Na­tional Disaster Man­agement Authority where the two sides will discuss ways to enhance bilateral co­operation in disaster management.

News Desk

