Saturday, July 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three street criminals including woman held with arms, bike

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 08, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The police arrested three street criminals including a woman, recovered arms and a motorcycle from their possession here on Friday. The West Sarjani police busted a three-member street criminal gang comprising Zafar Hussain s/o Fursat Hussain, Haider Ali s/o Sultan and a woman. The police recovered two pistols along with ammunition and a motorcycle from possession of the nabbed criminals. The detainees also admitted of using police uniforms during the crimes. Various cases were registered against the detainees and they were being interrogated. 

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688703272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023