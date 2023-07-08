Three street criminals including woman held with arms, bike

KARACHI-The police arrested three street criminals including a woman, recovered arms and a motorcycle from their possession here on Friday. The West Sarjani police busted a three-member street criminal gang comprising Zafar Hussain s/o Fursat Hussain, Haider Ali s/o Sultan and a woman. The police recovered two pistols along with ammunition and a motorcycle from possession of the nabbed criminals. The detainees also admitted of using police uniforms during the crimes. Various cases were registered against the detainees and they were being interrogated.