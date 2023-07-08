Tsitsipas sweeps Murray away in Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas swept away Andy Murray in the second round of the Wimbledon gentlemen's singles on Friday.

The Greek tennis player eliminated the British opponent with 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (3) and 6-4 sets.

The game seemed to go Murray's way when it started on Thursday before suspended, but it concluded Friday in favor of the world no. 5.

"It was nerve wracking,” Tsitsipas said. "He was part of the top four for a very long time and I looked up to him. I looked up to Novak, Roger and Rafa so these four guys shaped the game and are the reason I am the player I am today."

Tsitsipas will take on Serbia's Laslo Djere in round three.