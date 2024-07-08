2 killed in road accident near Chitral Lowari Tunnel

ISLAMABAD - A tragic accident occurred near the Chitral Lowari Tunnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to three others. According to Rescue 1122, the tourist vehicle was en route to Chitral when it lost control and fell into a ditch while navigating a turn at Asherat, private news channel reported. The accident was reported to happen due to high speed, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Rescue officials promptly arrived at the scene and transported the deceased and injured to the hospital for further medical attention.