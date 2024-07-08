Monday, July 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

2 killed in road accident near Chitral Lowari Tunnel

2 killed in road accident near Chitral Lowari Tunnel
Agencies
July 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   A tragic accident occurred near the Chitral Lowari Tunnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to three others. According to Rescue 1122, the tourist vehicle was en route to Chitral when it lost control and fell into a ditch while navigating a turn at Asherat, private news channel reported. The accident was reported to happen due to high speed, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Rescue officials promptly arrived at the scene and transported the deceased and injured to the hospital for further medical attention.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1720416897.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024