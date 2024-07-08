25th Men’s National Baseball Championship in full swing

LAHORE - The 25th Men’s National Baseball Championship, being organized by Pakistan Federation of Baseball (PFB), is in full swing at GHQ Rawalpindi Baseball Ground. Naqash Jatt, CEO Naqash Sports,graced the occasion as chief guest and was warmly welcomed by PFB General Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah and all the players. The day started with a match between HEC and Wapda, which was won by Wapda 4-0. For the winners, Umair Imdad Bhatti, Fazl ur Rehman, Muhammad Zakir and Waqas Ismail scored one run each. In the second match, the Pakistan Army defeated Islamabad by 15-0. For Army, Shahzad, Asad Ali, Faqir Hussain, Wasim Akram and Muhammad Younis scored 2 runs each and Nazir Ahmed, Muhammad Hussain, Chingiz, Mohammad Wasim and Abdullah scored 1 run each. During the ceremony, PFB General Secretary Fakhar Shah presented a bouquet and honorary shield to the chief guest. He also thanked the chief guest and encouraged the players saying that whichever team does not make mistakes will be closer to winning the final match.The final will be played on July 7.