Arshad Nadeem narrowly misses medal at Paris Diamond League

LAHORE - Pakistan’s star javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, narrowly missed securing a medal at the Paris Diamond League on Sunday, finishing in fourth place. Returning to competition, Nadeem began with a 74.11-meter throw, followed by an impressive 80.28-meter attempt on his second try. His third throw reached 82.71 meters, momentarily placing him in the top three. However, the Czech Republic’s Jacob Vadlejch surpassed him with a throw of 85.04 meters. In his fifth attempt, Nadeem needed a significant throw to reclaim his position but managed an 84.21-meter throw, securing the fourth spot. Germany’s Weber Julian clinched the gold medal with an 85.91-meter throw achieved in his fifth attempt. Despite the setback, Nadeem remains a hopeful contender for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Before departing for the Diamond League event, Nadeem expressed his eagerness to end Pakistan’s Olympic medal drought. “It has been too long since Pakistan last won a medal at the Olympics. Was it 1992 in hockey? I am determined to win that medal and will do everything in my power to achieve it,” said Nadeem.