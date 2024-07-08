Arshad Sharif's killing wasn't a case of mistaken identity, rules Kenyan high court

The Kenyan high court on Monday ruled that the killing of Pakistani journalist was not a result of mistaken identity and ordered legal action against the involved police officers.

The Kenyan court ruled that Arshad Sharif’s killing was unconstitutional and illegal.

The court has ordered a compensation of Rs21.7 million to be paid to 's family.

The Kenyan court also directed criminal proceedings against the police officers and personnel involved in the shooting.

Investigations have begun concerning two brothers connected to the case, with travel records obtained.

The court's decision highlighted that the government entities named in the petition cannot shirk their responsibilities.

In response to the Kenyan court's ruling, 's widow remarked that while justice has been served in Kenya, it is still awaited in Pakistan.

It is noteworthy that on October 23, 2022, was shot in the head by police on the Magadi Highway in Nairobi, Kenya.

