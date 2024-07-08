Monday, July 08, 2024
At least seven people killed, several feared trapped in India building collapse

July 08, 2024
GUJARAT   -    At least seven people have died and several are feared trapped after a building in the western Indian state of Gujarat collapsed on Saturday, according to police and rescue officials. The five-storey building collapsed on Saturday afternoon in the city of Surat, Babulal Yadav from the National Disaster Response Force told reporters on Sunday. Rescue operations resumed Sunday as teams tried to clear the debris following the collapse, the city’s Deputy Police Commissioner Rajesh Parmar said, adding it’s unclear how many people were still trapped. He said one woman was rescued after a 12-hour operation on Saturday. A cause has yet to be determined.

