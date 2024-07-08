Monday, July 08, 2024
Balochistan governor, CM meet PM Shehbaz Sharif in Quetta

3:56 PM | July 08, 2024
Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti and Balochistan Governor Jaffer Khan Mandokhail met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday on his visit to Quetta. 

The governor expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for his special interest in the development and prosperity of the province.

They discussed the conversion of province’s tube wells to solar power, party matters, and other issues of mutual interest.

The governor briefed the PM about law and order and other provincial matters.

Both leaders pledged to further strengthen and  the relationship between the federal and provincial governments.

CM Sarfaraz Bugti also apprised the PM of the administrative matters as well as overall law and order situation of the province.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is on a day-long visit to Quetta.

