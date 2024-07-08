Bilateral co-operation agreement inked between Government College University Hyderabad, Malakand University

HYDERABAD - A bilateral co-operation agreement was reached between Government College University Hyderabad and Malakand University, which are among the leading universities of the country. Vice Chancellor Dr Tayyaba Zarif visited the University of Malakand. Vice Chancellor of the university Dr. Rashid Ahmed welcomed his counterpart. A ceremony on bilateral cooperation was held at Malakand University, Chakdara, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Vice-Chancellor Government College University Hyderabad Dr. Tayyaba Zarif and Vice-Chancellor University of Malakand Dr. Rashid Ahmed signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

During the ceremony, traditional gifts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh and souvenirs of both universities were exchanged.Vice Chancellor of Malakand University informed Dr. Tayyaba Zarif about the establishment of the university, the problems faced and the performance, especially the honour of the best university of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and visited the university.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif expressed his views and said that Alhamdulillah! Government College University Hyderabad is an ISO certified university. For this honour, we are being highly appreciated in the federation and the province.

The provincial government especially Sindh HEC has continuous support and patronage. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif invited Vice Chancellor Malakand University to visit GC University Hyderabad.

As a result of the bilateral co-operation in both the universities, the educational and research activities will be jointly promoted. Teachers and students will collaborate with each other in their respective fields and benefit from mutual experiences.

Member Sindh Assembly Advocate Saima Agha, Chief Executive Officer Prime Institute of Health Sciences Islamabad Abdul Wajid, Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed of Malakand University, Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Director ORIC Dr. Muhammad Usman, Manager ORIC Maqsood Mazhar and others participated in the event.