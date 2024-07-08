Monday, July 08, 2024
Bilawal asks KP MPAs to fix people's problems

Bilawal asks KP MPAs to fix people's problems
Web Desk
8:45 PM | July 08, 2024
National

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed the PPP MPAs of KP Assembly to play their due role to resolve issues of the people on priority basis.

Bilawal expressed these views while talking to PPP members of KP Assembly who called on him at the Governor’s House on Monday.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, KP PPP President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and others were also present.

Bilawal was also met by PPP members KP Assembly Shazia Tahamas, Nilofar Babar, Meher Sulrana, Farzan Riaz and Ashbar Jadoon.

The PPP chairman was informed about the public problem and political situation of KP by the PPP members of the assembly.

Web Desk

National

