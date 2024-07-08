Burhan Wani is an epitome of courage, says Mushaal Mullick

Former adviser to prime minister on human rights , wife of incarcerated Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, said on Monday Burhan Wani was a symbol of unflinching commitment for freedom for the people of Kashmir.

In a video message shared on social media on the eighth martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani, Mullick stated that the movement started by Burhan had reached every nook and corner of Kashmir.

She said the courage and bravery of the late freedom fighter with which he fought against the brutality of occupied Indian forces was a beacon of inspiration for every Kashmiri youth.

She further said Wani unveiled the actual face of Indian oppression in his fight for an independent Kashmir, emphasising that young Kashmiris were following in the footsteps of Wani to expose the ill intentions of India in front of the whole world.