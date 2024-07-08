Monday, July 08, 2024
Cash, mobile phones looted

Agencies
July 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL   -   Unidentified armed outlaws looted cash and mobile phones from a mobile shop in the premises Jahania Police Station on Sunday. According to police sources, three unidentified armed outlaws entered into a store room of a mobile phone brand. The criminals made hostage the incharge of the store room Babar Siddique and another employee at gun point and looted cash Rs 30,000 and took away various mobile phones with them. Police concerned reached the spot and started investigations into the incident.

Agencies

