CM chairs meeting to discuss reforms in health, edu sectors

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chaired a crucial meeting to discuss reforms in the health and education sectors, where significant policy decisions were made.

The CM issued directives to enhance and streamline the current education and health systems, aiming for improved management and service delivery. Emphasizing decentralization, he mandated the appointment of additional directors-general at the regional level to ensure efficient operations.

Highlighting the challenge of managing large departments centrally, the CM stressed the importance of local management for enhanced service delivery. He instructed that teachers and paramedical staff should be deployed in their respective domiciles, with legislative amendments proposed as necessary.

Furthermore, he directed the health department to compile data on unused medical equipment in government hospitals within a week, emphasizing their efficient utilization or transfer to facilities in need.

To enhance resource management and monitoring, the CM called for digitizing both health and education departments on a priority basis.

The meeting noted significant improvements in the primary healthcare system under the current government, with monthly visits to primary healthcare facilities rising from 0.05 million to 0.07 million. The CM commended this progress and urged continued efforts to strengthen local healthcare services.

He also emphasized transparency in teacher transfers, halting appointments of teaching cadre employees to administrative roles, and maintaining separate cadres for teaching and management in both sectors.

Discussions also included plans for an Education Card akin to the Health card, aimed at facilitating admissions in private schools where public alternatives are unavailable or inaccessible.

Rs162m issued for Muharram security, Rs1250m to tackle flooding

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister on Finance, Muzammil Aslam has said that the chief minister has issued million of rupees funds for Muharram security and for arrangements to deal with monsoon flooding.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that the additional grant of Rs162 million has been issued to police for ensuring security during Muharram.

Muzammil Aslam said that Rs1250 million has been issued PDMA to deal with any untoward situation caused by monsoon rains.

The Advisor on Finance said that consultation to increase the salaries of the government employees was also underway.