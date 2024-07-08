Monday, July 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner Mardan reviews security measures

APP
July 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

MARDAN    -   Commissioner Mardan Division Muhammad Ayaz Sunday paid a special visit to the main Imambargah and procession routes of Mardan City to review the security arrangements during Muharram.

On the occasion, local police officers including Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi, SP Headquarters Rizwan Habib, and DSP City Ejaz Khan were also with him. DPO Mardan briefed the Commissioner regarding the steps taken for ensuring security to Imambargah besides other security arrangements of the procession passages were made.

Commissioner Mardan expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and assured cooperation from the district administration and related institutions to ensure a peaceful Muharram.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1720416897.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024