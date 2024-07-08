Election tribunals dispute: SC directs LHC CJ, ECP to hold dialogue

In its written order on Monday, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Lahore High Court to hold consultations concerning a dispute over the formation of eight election tribunals.

The development came after the ECP filed a plea in the top court against the LHC's action of constituting election tribunals.

The apex court maintained that both the ECP and the office of LHC’s Chief Justice are constitutional bodies deserving much respect. Hence, they should hold deliberation to sort out the matter which was seconded by the attorney general.

The top court noted that the judicial commission’s session on July 2 approved Justice Aalia Neelum for the slot of LHC’s chief justice.

The court further ordered the suspension of the Election Commission's letter dated 26th April, the notification, and the Lahore High Court's decisions dated 29th May and 12th June, until the next hearing.