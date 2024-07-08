Ex-PM Bhutto hanged due to unfair trial: SC

On giving a detailed opinion about the hanging of former PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhuuto, the Supreme Court opined that an innocent person was hanged without a transparent trial.

Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, while writing a 48-page opinion, wrote that the former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq benefited directly from the decision to hang Zulfikar Bhutto.

It is written in the text that when the case against Bhutto was launched, there was martial law in the country and the courts did not have a constitutional status.

In the writing, it was further written that the courts of the judge who took the oath of loyalty to the dictator did not remain the courts of the people.