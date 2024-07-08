Monday, July 08, 2024
Fake Accounts

July 08, 2024
Opinions, Letters

“On social media, a large number of fake accounts exist, deceiving people and gaining their trust. These fake accounts are used to engage in sexual harassment, spread fake news, and promote untrustworthy content. As a result, innocent people are often drawn into these schemes. Moreover, fake accounts can spread false information and propaganda, leading to confusion, misinformation, and manipulation of public opinion. Furthermore, fake accounts can contribute to mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem, particularly among young people. It is essential to eliminate fake accounts and clean up social media to prevent these issues and allow people to trust others freely.”

SAMIULLAH ABRO,

Larkana.

