Fire erupts at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

Trading was suspended at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the exchange building in Karachi.

No loss of life or injury has so far been reported in the incident, Rescue 1122 Sindh said in a statement. As per local media reports, people inside the stock exchange were evacuated from the premises after the fire erupted.

“Rescue 1122’s fire and rescue team were dispatched to the venue with two fire brigade trucks as soon as they received information [about the fire],” the rescue service said.

Video footage shared widely showed flames and smoke billowing from the fourth floor of the Pakistan Stock Exchange building. According to local media reports, trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange was suspended after the fire broke out.

The country’s largest bourse is located on I. I. Chundrigar Road, also known as Pakistan’s Wall Street, the city’s main commercial street in a high-security zone close to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Central Police Office.

Many offices of private banks, commercial enterprises, and the head office of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) are in close vicinity.