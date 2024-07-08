Flood risk imminent as heavy rains predicted in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD - Heavy rainfall has been predicted in various parts of the country over the next 24 hours, raising concerns about potential River flooding and urban inundation. According to a private news channel, the anticipated heavy rain tonight and tomorrow poses a significant flood risk, particularly in the hill streams of Kashmir, Northeast Balochistan, and Dera Ghazi Khan. According to a statement issued by the Meteorological Department highlighted the risk of urban flooding in the Potohar region, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, and Faisalabad.

Due to the heavy rains, landslides were likely to disrupt traffic movement in the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Guliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The affected regions include Murree, Guliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Leh, Bhakkar, Taunsa, Rajanpur, DG Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur, where rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms was expected. In Balochistan, the weather will remain predominantly hot and humid in most districts. However, areas like Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Shirani, Musa Khel, Loralai, Khuzdar, Awaran, and Lasbela may experience rain with strong winds and thunderstorms, with some places expecting heavy rainfall during this period.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a monsoon alert, warning of potential floods and glacier bursts in eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PDMA has instructed all district administrations in the province to remain vigilant, reported a private news channel. According to the PDMA alert, thunderstorms and heavy rains are expected in the mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There was also a possibility of dusty winds and floods in low-lying areas. Districts that may be affected include Swat, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Charsadda, DI Khan, Nowshera, Tank, and Shangla.

The PDMA highlighted that rising temperatures and melting glaciers could lead to flooding. Despite the alert, the situation is currently normal in all districts of KP.

PDMA said that to mitigate potential disasters, control rooms will be established in the affected districts.