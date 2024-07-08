Monday, July 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Four of family die in car-truck collision

Four of family die in car-truck collision
Web Desk
8:44 PM | July 08, 2024
National

Four members of a family lost their lives in a collision between their car and a speeding truck on the Makran Coastal Highway near Ormara

The accident occurred when a truck, reportedly overspeeding, collided with the family's car, resulting in the immediate death of four individuals, including a woman. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but unfortunately, the victims could not be saved.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, and efforts are underway to notify the next of kin.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1720416897.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024