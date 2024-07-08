Four of family die in car-truck collision

Four members of a family lost their lives in a collision between their car and a speeding truck on the Makran Coastal Highway near Ormara

The accident occurred when a truck, reportedly overspeeding, collided with the family's car, resulting in the immediate death of four individuals, including a woman. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but unfortunately, the victims could not be saved.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, and efforts are underway to notify the next of kin.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.